The FCA-PSA merger earlier this year gave Maserati a new owner, though the company continued its work unabated. That included developing the new Grecale SUV. Maserati first announced the model last September, teasing it for a Spring 2021 reveal. Maserati missed that self-imposed deadline – thanks, COVID – and today, the company has announced that its new SUV will debut sometime this November.

Maserati didn’t provide a specific date and time to tune in for the reveal, though we expect those details to arrive closer to the SUV’s debut. The Grecale will give the brand a second SUV to offer customers who are still flocking to the high-riding models across the price spectrum, joining the larger Levante introduced for 2017 in Maserati’s lineup. However, the two SUVs do share their underpinnings, though both will sport a distinctive style.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Spy Photos

15 Photos

Spy shots have revealed the Grecale to be a sleek-looking crossover with a long, sharp nose and curvy rear-fender styling. The design of the larger Levante will get reworked to fit on the smaller Grecale, with the new SUV wearing an oval grille that has Maserati’s trident badge front and center. We haven’t seen much of the rear, though we don’t expect any design surprises there. The crossover has been seen with a small roof spoiler hanging off the hatch and quad-exit exhaust pipes.

It’s unclear what Maserati plans to power the new SUV, though we expect it will have two engine options. The standard one will be a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain, while the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20 will be optional. The V6 produces 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque in the supercar, and it could get de-tuned for the Grecale. But now that Maserati is counting down to the Grecale’s debut later this year, we expect more details about the model to begin to leak.