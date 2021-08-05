The 2022 Ford Maverick doesn't arrive on dealer lots until this fall, but the owner's manual is available now if you're curious to know every tiny bit of info about the little truck. A member of the Maverick Truck Club forum obtained the document after putting his upcoming pickup's VIN into the Ford Pass app. The person also found a shorter Quick Reference Guide.

The owner's manual comes in at a hefty 533 pages and has every nitty-gritty detail you could possibly want to know. For example, if you're curious what type of windshield wiper fluid Ford recommends, it's Motorcraft Premium Windshield Wash Concentrate with Bitterant.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

In terms of servicing the Maverick, you don't have to worry about changing the oil for one year or 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers), and Ford says the hybrid mile can even exceed this. The automaker recommends changing the automatic transmission fluid every 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers) and replacing the engine coolant at 200,000 miles (322,000 kilometers).

The Quick Reference Guide includes some useful infographics. There's an annotated view of the instrument panel with brief explanations of what every button does. There's also lots of info about the Sync 3 infotainment system.

Ford announced it had 80,000 orders for the Maverick during its Q2 2021 earnings call. The company allegedly intends to prioritize production of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. For the first two months, all hybrids are fulfilling customer orders, rather than going to dealer lots.

Availability of the hybrid variant will be 35 percent of the total production from August through October. For the rest of the 2022 model year, Ford will make the electrified powertrain 40 percent of the assembly mix.

Ford will prioritize confirmed orders over sending them to stock showrooms in a 60:40 split. This will mean that finding one at a dealer might be a challenge when deliveries begin.