An overhauled suspension and body can handle playing in the dirt.

It is a surprising move for the long-lived automaker, but Morgan is the latest company to get in on the off-roader trend. The brand introduces the Morgan Plus Four CX-T that features an array of updates for making the roadster perform in the dirt. There's a limited run of just eight of these machines for £170,000 each.

The CX-T gains an external roll cage over the passenger compartment and lights mounted to it above the roof. There are storage bags on each fender.

Morgan overhauls the rear section to create a storage area that's large enough for two full-sized spare wheels. This space also comes with two waterproof Pelican luggage cases, a Zarges aluminium toolbox, and two Rotopax 11-liter fuel containers.

To handle off-road work, Plus Four CX-T gains modified Plus Six wishbones that widen the track and increase wheel travel. It rides on EXE-TC coilovers with internal bump stops. There's 9.05 inches (230 millimeters) of ground clearance. Bespoke bushes in the lower suspension arms are for increasing durability.

A five-piece skid plate setup protects the underbody from obstacles. There's also a revised exhaust layout that routes out of the side at the rear to improve the departure angle. 

The Plus Four uses a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts). Morgan also gets the BMW X-Drive electronic rear differential with custom software. There are three modes: Road with an open differential, All-Terrain with 45 percent lock, and All-Terrain Extreme with 100 percent lock.

The CX-T's cabin comes with a composite hard top that Morgan engineers to fit between the internal and external roll cages. A mounting track is on the dashboard for holding things like a phone or camera. A reremovable map holder and insulated cool bag are in the passenger footwell. A first aid kit is behind the seats.

Morgan is taking orders for the CX-T. It intends to build all eight before the end of the year.

