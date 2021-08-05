The White House has announced President Joe Biden will sign an Executive Order that sets an ambitious goal for EV adoption within the next nine years. By 2030, the Biden administration wants zero-emissions vehicles to represent half of all new sales. It’s worth pointing out the target refers not only to pure EVs, but also plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles.

Although it’s a nonbinding target, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have already issued a joint statement, welcoming the goal set by the Biden administration: "Today, Ford, GM, and Stellantis announce their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50 percent of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles (battery electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030 in order to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals."

The Executive Order will also include establishing a "robust schedule" for stricter fuel economy standards concerning commercial vehicles, be them light-, medium-, or heavy-duty workhorses. The White House notes the Biden administration's goal is to start as early as the 2027 model year for light-duty vehicles and from the 2030 model year for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The White House notes that if everything goes according to plan, it would put the United States on track to slash greenhouse gas emissions generated by passenger vehicles by more than 60 percent at the end of the decade compared to 2020 levels. That would help with President Biden’s greater goal to cut greenhouse gas pollution by 50-52 percent compared to 2005 levels.

Developing story...