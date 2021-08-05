The next-generation BMW X1 returns in a new batch of spy photos finally revealing more of the crossover’s design. Spied in Germany next to a number of other BMW prototypes (including what seems to be a hotter M4 version), the high-riding Bimmer is wearing its production headlights and taillights, and is showing a few interesting details.

We are glad to report the radiator grilles won’t grow in size compared to the outgoing model, and this prototype reveals a sporty design for the lower section of the bumper. This may be an early hint of what the M Sport package of the new X1 will look like but there’s still a lot of disguise and we can’t really tell.

According to our photographers, this was a traditional combustion-powered model and it seems like a diesel model to us judging by the exhaust arrangement at the back. Speaking of the rear end, we can finally take a look at the taillights as BMW is no longer testing the crossover with provisional clusters.

Using the latest spy photos as a base, designer Magnus.Concepts created the rendering you see at the top of this page. It previews the design of the front end with the new headlights and the slightly larger grilles, plus the lower grille arrangement as seen in the spy shots. Also, you can see what the new door handles of the crossover will look like, taking inspiration from the ones used on the i4.

The 2022 BMW X1 (codenamed U11) will arrive in the US at some point next year and will be offered with combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains. The more affordable versions will be motivated by the front wheels, while optionally available will be an AWD system. We expect to see the new X1 in full towards the end of the year with a market launch planned for 2022.