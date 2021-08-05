It’s been a hot summer at the Nurburgring so far. First, in late June, Porsche claimed a new record for a production car with a time of 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat using a 911 GT2 RS. Then, earlier this week, Audi set a new record in the compact segment with a lap time of 7 minutes, 40.748 seconds, and dethroned the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. Now, it’s time for another fast lap around the famous track.

The video at the top of this page shows a lap behind the wheel of a brand new BMW M4 Competition. Of course, this is not a record-breaking lap but with a time of 7 minutes, 30.79 seconds, it’s still an impressive run for a stock vehicle. We are pretty confident the sports coupe can do better but, as you can see from the video, the conditions were far from ideal and the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires were having traction problems in some corners.

Gallery: BMW M4 Competition Coupe (2021)

29 Photos

To put that time into perspective, we’ll mention the more powerful but heavier BMW M5 CS that lapped the Green Hell in 7 minutes, 29.5 seconds. The previous-generation M4 in GTS trim lapped the 12.9-mile (20.8-kilometer) layout of the track in 7:27.88 with the same Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. In July 2019, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 supercar registered a time of 7 minutes, 29.9 seconds with the Z51 performance package.

As a reminder, the M4 Competition is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine delivering a peak output of 510 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to wheels through either a six-speed manual or - as in this case - an eight-speed automatic transmission. In stock form, the coupe tips the scales at 3,745 pounds (1,699 kilograms). The 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) barrier is hit in less than four seconds.