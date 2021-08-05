If you are waiting for your brand new Ford F-150 to be delivered, we have bad news. A serious number of F-150s and Transits were totaled in a train accident in northeastern Missouri earlier this week. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, according to a statement released by the Missouri Highway Patrol and brought to our attention by our colleagues at The Drive.

The exact details surrounding the rail crash are not known at the moment, though it is known that the derailed train is currently blocking a local road in Ralls County. Judging by the available photos, it will likely take at least a few days for the authorities to clean up the mess. The Drive reports the trucks and vans loaded were probably being transported from Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

A rough estimation of the damage shows up to 450 vehicles were involved and we doubt there are any of them suffering just minor, repairable damage. It’s probably safe to assume Ford will want them back, though, so that the automaker can get their semiconductors and put them in other vehicles on the assembly lines.

Through the last few months, Ford has faced numerous production and delivery issues. The global chip shortage is obviously causing big problems for the Detroit company, and the F-150 - its best-selling nameplate for years - seems to be the biggest victim. The production of the F-150 and Bronco in Dearborn was affected in June this year due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Ford is rethinking its production strategy as it is unhappy with the amount of money it is losing on incentives for stockpiled vehicles. The brand is even considering switching to building vehicles to order and cut inventories to improve its cashflow.