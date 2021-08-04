Any car enthusiast who's owned a nice, high-powered car understands the concern felt anytime the keys are handed over to a stranger. Actually, it doesn't even need to be that nice or high-powered for owners to worry about it being abused, but the C8 Chevrolet Corvette featured in this unfortunate story is decidedly nice and packed with power. And boy was it abused.

According to our friends at the MidEngineCorvetteForum (MECF), it all started with a simple noise from the engine. Forum member tastysauce posted a short video detailing the ticking sound, stating the car was towed to the dealership for inspection. That dealership was later identified as Fremont Chevrolet in Fremont, California, and the news was good. The noise was traced to a loose spark plug wire; obviously an easy fix. The car was returned and all was well ... until tastysauce decided to view the Corvette's Performance Data Recorder.

Apparently, while in the care of the dealership, someone took the C8 for a bit of a joyride. By joyride, we mean a batshit crazy street race down a very busy highway that saw the Corvette weaving through traffic chasing a Dodge Charger at speeds up to 148 MPH. Thanks to the clear video and the magic of Google Maps, we see this occurred on Interstate 880 North in Fremont between exits 13 and 15. After two miles of insanity, the Corvette dives off I-880 at exit 15 and while we don't know if any cameras were on that stretch of highway, there was a weigh station that usually has a police presence.

Of course, it doesn't matter because the Corvette's own camera captured it all. According to tastysauce's follow-up posts at MECF, the police were notified of the situation and the dealership tech responsible was allegedly fired. Additionally, the Corvette owner states the dealership made right for the situation, saying a satisfying deal was reached.

Motor1.com contacted Fremont Chevrolet for a statement on the situation but a response wasn't immediately received. However, in a comment on an unrelated Facebook post from the dealership, a Fremont representative stated the dealership was "working with the very understandable vehicle owner and the staff member has been dealt with appropriately."

We've said it a million times, but videos like this keep cropping up so we'll keep saying it. There's a time and a place for enjoying horsepower. A crowded highway is never the place, and driving a stranger's car is never the time. Aside from the danger, cameras are everywhere – sometimes in the very car you're driving – so stay safe behind the wheel and save that energy for the track.