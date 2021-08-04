It seems the world of major auto shows is still on shaky ground. After numerous delays over the past year and a half due to the enduring COVID-19 pandemic, we're now hearing through the grapevine that the 2021 New York Auto Show slated to run in late August is canceled.

Motor1.com is reaching out to NYIAS officials to confirm the information, but reliable unofficial sources tell us the event is indeed canceled. The show was scheduled to run from August 20 - 29 for the general public, with media events happening on August 19.

While information is unofficial at this point, the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases around the United States is the suspected reason for the decision. The Centers for Disease Control reports over 105,000 new cases in the US on July 30, compared to 8,069 reported on June 14. Cases in New York City have spiked sharply in recent weeks, with the CDC reporting 1,590 new cases on August 2 compared to 91 back in mid-June.

Following the Chicago Auto Show that saw minimal new vehicle activity, the New York show was shaping up to be something of a return to normal for automaker debuts. Nissan and Subaru had big plans to debut their latest performance machines to the world, namely the new Z and WRX. Hyundai was planning to show its new Elantra N sports sedan to US buyers for the first time at New York, and that's not counting possible concepts and surprise announcements that often crop up a few days before such events.

This is a breaking story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.