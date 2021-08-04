The Infiniti Q60 coupe might get the axe in 2023, according to Automotive News' Future Product Pipeline report. Unfortunately, the report doesn't offer any other details citing a reason why the model is going away.

From looking at the sales figures, you don't need an MBA to figure out why Infiniti would kill the model. In 2020, the premium automaker delivered 2,792 units of the Q60, which was down 44.6 percent from 2019. The falling numbers continued through the first half of 2021 when Infiniti moved 1,697 examples of the coupe, which was down 10.1 percent from the same period last year.

The current Q60 arrived for the 2017 model year. It boasted a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 newton-meters) or 400 hp (298 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) depending on the trim level. An available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder had 208 hp (155 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

Regardless of the engine, there was a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers could select rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

In 2017, Infiniti and the Renault F1 team collaborated on the Q60 Project Black S concept. It added hybrid assistance to the high-output version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 to make a total of 500 hp (373 kW).

There were multiple rumors of a production version of this concept, but the vehicle never arrived. In March 2021, Infiniti officially said that the high-performance coupe was not coming to market.

As part of the larger Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance restructuring, Infiniti will focus on making models that sell well to people in the United States and China. The strategy might involve getting rid of the brand's rear-wheel-drive cars, like the Q60. In the future, there could be greater platform sharing with Nissan.