BMW is set to unveil a concept previewing the next-generation 7 Series during the IAA in Munich in September, and we already have a basic idea of what the production model could look like. Today, we can share a new batch of spy photos showing even more from the design of the company’s flagship sedan.

Spied near Munich, this prototype features the final production headlights and taillights, and it seems that the luxury limo will introduce a new design direction for the company. Of course, the camouflage could be tricking our eyes, but it appears that the headlights will be split into two sections with a set of narrower clusters positioned lower in the bumper. This gives us old 8 Series vibes, though it’s too early to give a final conclusion.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series new spy photos

10 Photos

At the back, there doesn’t seem to be anything shocking but the design of the taillights will definitely change from the current model. This trial car has a somewhat restrained design for the rear bumper, though we suspect there will be at least a few different arrangements depending on the trim level and appearance package.

Our photographers told us this was a regular combustion-powered model but we know an all-electric variant with an identical exterior design is also under development. All models will be based on an all-new platform, which will be similar to the architecture of the iX.

We are sad to report that the V12 engine will be retired with the next-generation model and the most powerful new 7 Series should actually be the battery-powered version. Rumored to feature at least two electric motors, the i7 M60 (name not confirmed) could have about 660 horsepower on tap.

Look for a debut of the next-gen 7 Series at some point next year with sales likely to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.