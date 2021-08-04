Volkswagen refreshed the Tiguan earlier this year giving it a fresh new look and more available technologies. The crossover is scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the third quarter of the year and the German automaker has just announced the pricing details for the 2022 model year.

The base 2022 Tiguan S starts at $25,995 MSRP before destination charge and when you add that, the lowest price you’ll have to pay to get a new Tiguan is now $27,190 for a front-wheel-drive model. If you want the all-wheel-drive variant of the entry-level model, you’ll have to pay $28,690 with a destination charge included.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Volkswagen Tiguan shop now

Go for the slightly better equipped Tiguan SE and it’ll set you back at least $30,690 ($32,190 for the AWD model). Above it is the SE R-Line Black trim priced at $33,490 for FWD or $34,990 for 4Motion. The range-topping Tiguan SEL R-Line starts at $37,790 and comes as standard with an all-wheel-drive system. All prices listed here are with destination charges included.

For the 2022 model year, the Tiguan is offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged direct-injected gas engine delivering 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque. As standard, power is routed to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Interestingly, models equipped with the 4Motion AWD system come with five seats, while FWD models have three rows of seats.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

26 Photos

Every new Tiguan now has a digital instrument cluster and, depending on the grade, you’ll get either an eight-inch or a ten-inch screen for the infotainment system. Heated fronts seats are now standard and optionally available are ventilated seats and heated steering wheel. Models from the second trim level up receive a power tailgate.