A lot has been written about the Lamborghini Miura and we'll never get tired to say this over and over again – it's one of the most beautiful vehicles ever made, if not the most. Its status as the automaker's first supercar and existence in limited numbers make the Miura a collectible – and this particular unit on RM Sotheby's should surely excite those with deep pockets out there.

Introducing, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S by Bertone, chassis number 4761, body number 675, and production number 575. Aside from its enticing bare metal finish, it also has a history to boot – one that's worth millions.

This Miura is a time capsule, hidden away in a warehouse in California for four decades. The story started with its first owner, an Iranian student in the US that's supposed to sell the US-spec supercar but decided to keep it herself for two years. After a minor accident and attempts to restore the vehicle back to its glory, the project didn't move forward and the Miura remained in storage.

Four decades later, the Miura was then acquired by a passionate enthusiast, who enlisted a team of experts to restore the sleeping bull. Beckman Metal Works did the eight-month work on the damages, while Chris Morgan of Morgan Images did the additional body and paintwork.

Morgan is responsible for stripping the remaining paint off the body to showcase the Miura’s sculptural form in bare metal. The original Gray-White paint can still be seen on the door jambs and front bulkhead, while the interior keeps its original blue theme. All of the works on the restored Miura were fully documented, according to RM Sotheby's.

Most importantly, the chassis 4761 Miura only has fewer than 16,000 miles on the clock. A true time capsule, which the auction house estimates to get $1.8 million to $2.2 million, offered without reserve.

The hammer falls on this historic Miura on August 14, 2021. You can visit RM Sotheby's via the source link below to either bid or just view more photos of this gorgeous classic.