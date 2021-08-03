It's not uncommon for automakers to make minor price adjustments on new-model-year vehicles. However, it is uncommon to see significant price adjustments with minimal changes to equipment, and it's virtually unheard of to see prices drop by several thousand dollars. That's exactly what Nissan is doing with the 2022 Leaf, which depending on the trim level is approximately $4,300 to $6,500 less than it was for 2021.

The entry-level 2022 Leaf S now starts at $27,400. At that price you get the 40-kWh battery powering an electric motor generating 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque, delivering an estimated range of 149 miles. The same car for 2021 was $31,670, making the new model a full $4,270 cheaper. For those who qualify for the $7,500 EV federal tax credit in the US, the 2022 Leaf boasts an effective price of $19,990 and frankly, we suspect that was no meaningful coincidence on Nissan's part.

The price cut isn't relegated to the base model, either. Nissan offers the Leaf in five specifications and each one is significantly less for 2022. Here's a full 2022 Leaf price breakdown with comparisons to 2021. Note, pricing does not include a $975 destination charge.

Model 2022 Leaf Price 2021 Leaf Price Difference Leaf S $27,400 $31,670 -$4,270 Leaf SV $28,800 $34,960 -$6,160 Leaf S Plus $32,400 $38,270 -$5,870 Leaf SV Plus $35,400 $40,520 -$5,120 Leaf SL Plus $37,400 $43,970 -$6,570

Nissan doesn't cut features or equipment to justify the price drop. For 2022, all Leaf models gain the automaker's CHAdeMO quick-charging port as standard equipment, as well as a portable 240-volt charging cable. Moving up to the SV Plus you'll find eight tech features now included as standard kit, Nissan's ProPilot Assist and 360-degree monitor being among them.

The Plus models continue to offer the same power, utilizing a 62-kWh battery and a stronger motor that makes 214 hp (160 kW) and 250 lb-ft (339 Newton-meters) of torque. Range for the S Plus is 226 miles, with other Plus trims estimated at 215 miles.

Nissan says the 2022 Leaf is on sale now.