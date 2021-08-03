The folks at Late Model Garage were able to borrow a 2021 Bronco Big Bend with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 10-speed automatic, and the Sasquatch package. Naturally, the SUV went onto the dyno to see how much power is going to the wheels.

The host misspeaks in the video by quoting the power as 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. This is accurate when running on regular gasoline. The engine produces 300 hp (224 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) on high-octane fuel, which the engine is drinking in this video.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco: First Drive

35 Photos

The Bronco runs in seventh gear on the dyno because of the 1:1 ratio. The graph shows the engine sending 225.37 hp (168 kW) at 4,750 rpm and 303.92 lb-ft (412 Nm) at 3,410 rpm to the rear wheels. The host noted that the SUV ran into the speed limiter during the pull, so the actual output might have been a bit higher.

Looking at the drivetrain losses, this equates to a roughly 25 percent drop in hp at the wheels and a 6.5 percent loss in torque. While that horsepower disparity seems massive, keep in mind the SUV hit the speed limiter, so it wasn't a full run.

The Late Model Garage crew also has a 1996 Ford Bronco with the venerable 351 (5.752-liter) Windsor V8 engine. It made 165 hp (123 kW) and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) on the dyno. Despite having less than half of the displacement, the modern powerplant is making an additional 60 hp (45 kW) and 45 lb-ft (61 Nm).

Late Model Garage hasn't yet had the opportunity to test the Bronco with the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. The factory ratings for it are 330 hp (246 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). Assuming identical losses as the four-cylinder, the mill should be sending 247.5 hp (184.6 kW) and 388.03 lb-ft (526 Nm) to the wheels.