Mitsubishi intended to re-launch its Ralliart in-house performance tuner by creating an Outlander PHEV Evolution for display at the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show, according to Best Car Web. Unfortunately, the organizers canceled the event because of COVID-19 concerns. Now, it's not clear when or where the brand might display the model.

The Outlander PHEV Evolution at the Tokyo Motor Show would have been an aggressive-looking concept, according to Best Car Web. The styling allegedly takes inspiration from rally-raid machines. This suggests to us that it would like off-roaders that compete in long-distance events like the Dakar Rally, which Mitsubishi has many experiences winning in the past.

A production version of the Outlander PHEV Evolution will allegedly launch in Japan in June 2022, according to Best Car Web. It's not clear how Mitsubishi intends to differentiate the Evolution from the standard Outlander PHEV. Traditionally, these models have significant powertrain upgrades and other parts to boost performance.

In Mitsubishi's fiscal year 2020 financial report, the company announced that it was reviving the Ralliart brand. The automaker didn't offer many details about the plan for the division. There was speculation that the strategy might even include factory-backed motorsports participation.

Mitsubishi shuttered Ralliart in 2011 after 27 years of existence. The global economic downturn at the time didn't make the division financially viable.

The next-gen Outlander PHEV goes on sale in Japan first and then comes to the US in the second half of 2022 for the 2023 model year. The styling should largely match the non-electrified model. The company is promising the crossover to have more power, a larger battery pack, and a longer range on electric power. Inside, there's seating for seven people across three rows.