The Toyota Yaris nameplate seems to be very dear for the automaker. We've seen several derivatives of the hatchback, including the high-riding Yaris Cross and of course, the popular GR Yaris that captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide.

The latest Yaris derivative, however, gears toward commercial vehicle use. Joining the Toyota Professional range in Spain is the Toyota Yaris Hybrid ECOVan conversion, based on the new Yaris that was launched in the European country last year. Of note, it's designed as a solution for urban transport and 'last mile' deliveries.

Obviously, the changes in the Yaris ECOVan lies in the cabin where the rear seats are deleted. Instead, a raised wooden floor with a rubber matting is installed, along with a cargo compartment divider and tie hooks for cargo hauling tasks.

Toyota said that the Yaris ECOVan can carry up to 720 liters of cargo as long as it weighs under 430 kilograms (948 pounds). These numbers are way better than the default 286 liters cargo volume space of the non-ECOVan version.

Outside, the tiny Yaris ECOVan hatchback remains identical with the standard version, though Toyota adds an option to add a vinyl-covered rear window in case the buyer wants to add corporate branding.

Under the hood, the Yaris ECOVan comes with a hybrid system, consisting of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline block, an electric motor, and a small battery, for a total output of 116 horsepower (87 kilowatts) and 104 pound-feet (141 Newton-meters) torque. And since it's hybrid, it boasts a WLTP fuel consumption rating of 54.7 miles per gallon (4.3 liters per 100 kilometers).

The Toyota Yaris ECOVan comes in two flavors, Business Plus and Active Tech, coming with varying equipment. However, both variants come standard with Toyota Safety Sense, climate control, rain sensors, 15-inch alloys, auto high-beam, and a 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For now, the Yaris ECOVan is only available in Spain but it's likely that Toyota will offer the tiny cargo hauler to the rest of Europe.