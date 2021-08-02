Last October, the Hyundai Santa Fe received a thorough makeover for the 2021 model year. It received new styling, updated powertrains, and a host of other upgrades inside and out, but Hyundai isn’t done with the crossover just yet. Today, the automaker announced the 2022 Santa Fe would receive the new rugged XRT trim that dresses up the Santa Fe’s styling with several enhancements.

This being a new appearance trim means the crossover doesn’t receive any performance upgrades. However, the crossover does get a dash of off-road styling. The XRT includes black front and rear lower bumper fascia molding, a matte-black grille, black mirror covers, and black roof rails and cross rails. Further enhancing the model’s styling are dark silver front and rear skid plates and several XRT-exclusive goodies such as black door side moldings, exclusive side steps, and unique 18-inch dark alloy wheels. Hyundai doesn’t list any upgrades for the interior.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT

44 Photos

Hyundai revamped the Santa Fe’s powertrain lineup for 2022, forgoing the 2.3-liter and turbocharged 2.0-liter for a pair of 2.5-liter units (one naturally aspirated the other turbocharged). The regular 2.5-liter produces 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 182 pound-feet (246 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbo 2.5-liter makes 277 hp (207 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A hybrid and plug-in hybrid are also coming soon.

The XRT fills the massive hole in the Santa Fe lineup that sits between the $29,000 SEL trim and the $38,980 Limited one (prices exclude the destination charge). The Santa Fe XRT is available in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the FWD model starting at $32,300. Those who want all-wheel-drive will have to fork over $34,000 to start, leaving enough room for yet another trim if Hyundai decides to offer one. Hyundai says both XRT flavors are arriving at dealerships now.