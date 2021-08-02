Toyota will allegedly launch the three-row Grand Highlander in 2023 as part of an expansion of the brand's crossover range, according to Automotive News. The company filed a trademark for the name in December 2020.

The Grand Highlander would fill the role between the existing Highlander, which is already available as a three-row, and the larger Sequoia. The larger model would likely provide more room for occupants in the very back because the existing layout can be a bit tight for folks in the third row.

The latest generation of the Highlander debuted in 2019 and went on sale in 2020. It's available with a 3.5-liter V6 making 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 263 pound-feet (357 Newton-meters. The other choice is a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a combined total of 243 hp (181 kW). Presumably, the Grand Highlander would have the same options.

There's also a new Sequoia on the way that's allegedly debuting in 2022 and going on sale for the 2023 model year. It reportedly rides on a body-on-frame chassis using components adapted from the next-gen Tundra pickup.

Toyota will have quite a robust crossover and SUV lineup in the coming years. In addition to the Grand Highlander and new Sequoia, the Corolla Cross will fill out the smaller end of the range. In the US, it'll be available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 169 hp (126 kW) and 150 lb-ftt (203 Nm).

A hybrid powertrain is available in the Corolla Cross in some markets. Toyota is being cagey about whether the version for the US gets this engine, too, but it seems likely.

If you're more interested in trucks, the new Tundra should debut fairly soon. It reportedly gets a gas-fueled twin-turbo V6 and possibly a diesel with hybrid assistance.