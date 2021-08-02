The Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner debuted in 2015 as the ultimate in luxury from the opulent automaker. Now, five of them have come up for sale because of an odd turn of events.

Someone in the United Arab Emirates ordered five of these hand-built machines from Bentley. The buyer took delivery but never used or registered these Mulsanne Grand Limousines. The automaker's partner Bentley Emirates has re-acquired them and decided to sell the rare machines.

To be the ultimate creation from the company, the Mulliner customization division handled building these cars by hand. In comparison to a standard Mullsanne, the Grand Limousine was 1 meter (39.37 inches) longer and has a raised roof offering 79 millimeters (3.11 inches) additional rear headroom.

The rear portion of the cabin has four seats, including two that are rear-facing so that the occupants in the back are face-to-face. The luxurious touches include a drinks cabinet, bottle chiller, and crystal champagne flutes and tumblers for enjoying a beverage.

Mulliner installed a different HVAC system than a normal Mulsanne. It includes separate zones for setting the temperature for each pair of rear seats.

For privacy, there's an electrochromic glass divider between the cockpit and rear seats that occupants in the back can switch between transparent and opaque at the press of a button. There's also an intercom system for communicating with the driver.

Each of the five vehicles has a different finish. One has a two-tone exterior in a mix of Silver Frost and Moroccan Blue with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior, including Burr Walnut wood veneer trim. Fold-down wood tables provide a spot to work. Hand-made instruments show UK time, local time, and the exterior temperature.

Another example is Damson over Black Crystal on the outside. The cabin is a combination of Damson and Twine leathers with Dark Stained Burr Walnut wood trim.

There's a car that has an Onyx over Candy Red exterior. Inside, it is Hotspur and Camel with Olive Ash trim.

One of the Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines is Rubino Red over Light Gazelle. The cabin is Fireglow and Twine leather with Burr Walnut.

Finally, there is a vehicle that is Black Sapphire on the outside. The interior is Imperial Blue and Camel. The trim is Dark Stained Burr Walnut.

Bentley isn't saying how much it's charging to own one of these five rare cars. Let's hope the new owners at least put them on the road.