Driving a luxury car is no easy task. This type of car generally costs several hundred thousand dollars and is aimed at a wealthy clientele who spends lavishly. Such vehicles also typically require extensive maintenance that costs quite a bit of cash, which makes this video even tougher to watch. Even if these rides were liberated from captivity, could they return to the road?

The cars featured in this new video aren't all supercars, as we see plenty of vans and other more sedate machines. They were seized for various reasons by Chinese authorities, but from what we can see in the video, none show extensive damage. That suggests there could yet be a future for some of these cars. However, it appears some have been rotting in this wasteland for years and that can be tough to overcome without considerable expense.

Instead of local authorities reselling them at auction as is usually the case, these cars are stored there for however long it takes for justice to do its job. It is clear that their owners will never get them back, especially in such a state.

This Hangzhou cemetery in China contains a previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette, a Porsche Panamera Turbo, an Audi R8, an Aston Martin Vantage S Roadster, and a Bentley Continental Flying Spur. T's not a litany of high-end cars, but seeing even one in such a condition is tragic.

This video shows that some authorities have no mercy on luxury vehicles. It's especially graphic in the Philippines for example, where every illegally imported car is destroyed. Moreover, they regularly publish videos showing the process to drive the point home.

Then there's the supercar cemetery in Dubai, where we see damaged cars but at least the air is dry so death to the elements is limited. Plugging in some repairs could see a few of those desert cars return to life, but the vine-covered rides in China have a far more uncertain future.