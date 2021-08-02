Aston Martin revealed the wicked-looking Valkyrie back in 2017, and production still hasn’t started. However, that’s changing. The automaker expects deliveries to begin later this year, and Aston is already looking to the future. At this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the British automaker will introduce a new global product that we suspect will be the Aston Martin Valkyrie Roadster.

Aston appears to have released a teaser image of the new model, and it looks like a Valkyrie without a roof. A close inspection of the photo appears to reveal that there’s no roof as it looks like the seatbacks are sticking above the top of the windshield frame. However, there’s an even bigger tell – the doors. The hardtop Valkyrie has gullwing doors, and the doors on this model are scissor-style ones. You can’t have gullwing doors without a roof.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie Testing On Public Roads

11 Photos

Aston didn’t say much about the new model except that it “extends the company’s performance credentials a step further,” whatever that means. It should pack an impressive spec sheet just like its hardtop sibling. The Valkyrie is powered by a Cosworth-sourced 6.5-liter V12 hybrid that produces 1,160 horsepower (865-kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Aston says the hypercar can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds.

The Valkyrie, a springboard for the company’s motorsport efforts, has faced several challenges during its development, including discovering issues with the powertrain and the car’s drivability. However, these are the types of issues engineers are looking to fix during the development period, and it would seem there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. Aston plans to produce just 150 Valkyrie models, and it’s not clear if that number includes this new Valkyrie Roadster. We hope to have details later this month as Aston will reveal the new model at a private VIP event on Thursday, August 12.