Esteban Ocon registered his first Formula 1 win during last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix in a race that was full of excitement and events. Sebastian Vettel came second but lost his place after the FIA disqualified the Aston Martin driver for not having enough fuel left in his car. Many other memorable events happened during the weekend at the Hungaroring, though it seems that one of Sky Sports’ most popular reports came from outside the cockpit.

Ted Kravitz, a British Formula 1 pit-lane reporter, has a new video on Instagram detailing the cars that some of the F1 drivers rented for the last race in Hungary. As mentioned at the beginning of the clip, some of these vehicles are not owned by the drivers but were rented from different companies only for the stay in the Central European country.

Probably the most expensive duo comes from the Aston Martin team where Vettel drove a DBS Superleggera and Lance Stroll got a DBX. In fact, these seemed to be like cars that the automaker delivered to Hungary only for the occasion and that’s why the host and cameraman didn’t show their number plates.

A very interesting selection was seen from the Alpine F1 team. Fernando Alonso arrived at the track with a Renault Espace, a seven-seat French minivan, while Esteban Ocon drove his Alpine A110 before stealing the show at the track later during the weekend.

There’s no denying the pilots of Ferrari had the most epic duo of cars, though - two SF90 Stradales for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with a total output of about 2,000 horsepower. Well, admittedly, Kravitz’s joke about Sainz's Q2 crashes wasn’t a nice one, but you probably have to deal with these kinds of jokes when you are a Ferrari F1 driver.