Listen to that beautiful high-revving flat-6 symphony. No, it’s not the latest Porsche 911 GT3, but the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The Porsche 718 Cayman is Porsche’s mid-engine sports coupe that has seen the addition of some exciting new performance models. The most exciting is the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS which was recently spied testing on the Nurburgring with barely any camouflage.

The Porsche 718 Cayman has a problem. Although its mid-engine layout is superior, it can never be faster than a 911. This makes things very tricky for Porsche who wants to build customers an appealing performance trim of the Cayman but it can’t be too good. However, it appears that things are changing at Porsche.

The upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS is building upon the already potent Cayman GT4 which put it very close to challenging some higher trim 911s. The current Cayman GT4 is powered by a 4.0-liter flat-6 that produces 414 horsepower (308 Kilowatts) and 309 lb-ft (418 Newton Meters) of torque. With a starting price of around $100,000 the Cayman GT4 is priced the exact same as an entry-level 911 Carrera and offers very similar performance on paper.

The upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS will break new ground for the capable Cayman as it’s set to eclipse the performance of the Porsche 911. The Cayman’s mid-engine layout and smaller footprint make it a superior sportscar to the Porsche 911. All it needs is a proper engine and some additional love from Porsche’s GT department to become the car it was meant to be.

We expect the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to debut in a couple of months in late 2021. It will start life as a 2022 model with a limited production run to celebrate the end of the 718 Cayman 982 generation.