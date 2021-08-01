Have you been shopping around for a retro-looking motorhome? We may have found the perfect one for you on eBay, but you have to be quick about it.

This is a 1988 Chevrolet G30 Travelcraft 240 and while it's looking really untouched on the outside, D&L Auto Sales in Michigan has done quite a great job in restoring its interior for a beautifully-crafted living space. Introducing, "The Submarine," and it's currently up for bidding right now.

Gallery: 1988 Chevrolet G30 Travelcraft 240 For Sale

10 Photos

First, let's discuss the exterior. Dubbed as "The Submarine," the exterior of motorhome is virtually the original from the '80s. It's still in great shape and rust-free, and the seller said that paint is still shiny. Some imperfections include clear coat that's peeling off, plus some minor scuffs and scratches, according to the seller.

Inside, D&L Auto Sales has redone the flooring and headliner of the Chevy G30 Travelcraft 240, plus the use of white washed wood all over the cabin creates a tasteful ambiance. It has seating for 10 and can sleep up to 7 people intimately. Additional interior items include LED lighting, power ports, and a smart TV with audio system. The images from the gallery above doesn't do justice, so make sure to visit the actual listing via the source link at the bottom of the page for more photos.

As for the G30 Travelcraft 240's mechanicals, the owner before the current seller restored everything, including a rebuilt carburetor, seven new tires, and most of the oily bits that needed TLC. The Submarine also comes with fresh, grey, and black water tanks with 12V pump and 6-gallon water heater.

If you're interested, as I've said, you have to be quick about it. The hammer falls on Tuesday, with the current bid at $21,800 at the time of this writing.