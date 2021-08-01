What do you do when there's an active crash scene on the road? Do you wait for it to clear up? Or do you try and get past the crash scene and get home? In an accident that happened in Texas, one SUV driver opted for the latter, and it didn't end so well for the owner of the vehicle.

According to the KXAN report, a fatal crash happened on Loop 360 in Austin early Friday morning, with casualties including one dead and four injured. It was a huge accident, enough for the entire northbound lanes of the thoroughfare to be closed to motorists.

However, patience isn't one of a stuck SUV driver's virtues. The driver broke through the barricades and tried to drive through the still-active crash scene. As a result, Austin Police Department used one of the patrol units to ram the SUV to a halt.

The video embedded atop this page shows the action, courtesy of KXAN-TV.

While driving through an active crash scene is something that everyone shouldn't do (we should be telling you this), there is actually a law in Texas that governs this type of behavior.

According to Texas law, you may drive past an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the road, provided that you move over a lane or drive 20 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit. If the road's speed limit is less than 25 mph, you should slow down to 5 mph.

Violators of this law could be charged with a misdemeanor offense with a fine of not less than $1 or more than $200; heavier if it resulted in injuries or damages.

But it seems like the SUV's driver was let off at this time, according to KXAN's report, but could change at a later date.