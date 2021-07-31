Can a tuned street car beat a Formula One car in a drag race? To find out carwow assembled a dream roster of some of the highest performing four-wheeled vehicles on the planet. For starters, the streetcars would have to race the 2011 F1 Championship winning Red Bull RB7 driven by F1 driver David Coulthard. To challenge this legendary racecar, a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan and built Nissan GTR were on site. Which of these ridiculous machines is the quickest? Let’s find out.

The RB7 Red Bull Formula One car is one of the most successful F1 cars ever built. Driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, the RB7 dominated the grid Winning 12 of 19 races and securing 18 of 19 possible pole positions in qualifying. The 2011 season was Sebastian Vettel’s opportunity to defend his world title from the 2010 season and prove that he was one of the best F1 drivers to ever hit the track. Now the RB7 is on a drag strip ready to race a Lamborghini and a Nissan in a straight line.

At first glance, you can tell that this isn’t your average Lamborghini Huracan. The entire rear trim panel is gone so viewers can see the custom twin-turbo setup that boosts the Huracan’s 5.2-liter V10 to 1,200 horsepower. Couple this nuclear engine with the Huracan’s all-wheel-drive system and you have yourself a roadgoing cruise missile.

To challenge the Huracan and F1 car, this Nissan GTR has its work cut out for it. This Nissan GTR may look stock, but it's far from a normal GTR. This particular Nissan is sporting a completely built engine that is stroked out to 4.1-liters and produces 1,300 horsepower.

Which of these incredible machines is the fastest in a straight line? Let’s find out.