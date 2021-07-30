Hennessey has come a long way since the Texas company began tuning cars in 1991. Thirty years later, it's still turning out high-powered machines, and the company is celebrating the milestone with something special. This year, the tuner will offer a special Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Edition model, which will be produced in limited quantities and conclude the tuner's run of 100 Exorcist Camaro ZL1s.

Hennessey turns the Chevy Camaro ZL1 into a beast with several performance upgrades, with the heavily modified supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 883 pound-feet (1,197 Newton-meters) of torque. That's no different than the other Exorcist models, though that is plenty to rocket the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.1 seconds. It has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) and runs the quarter-mile in 9.57 seconds at 147 mph (236 kph). Hennessey designed it to defeat the Dodge Demon.

Those who get the 30th Anniversary Edition model will get a Camaro outfitted with anniversary logos on the car's front fenders. Hennessey will also individually number each car with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate. Hennessey plans to build only 30 examples of the super-fast Chevy. The car does receive the powertrain overhaul to create all that power, like an upgraded supercharger, a high-flow air induction system, beefed-up valve train, ported cylinder heads, and much, much more.

The Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Edition Camaro stats at $135,000, and that that includes the base Camaro ZL1 needed for the package upgrade. The tuned Camaro also comes with a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty from Hennessey. The company has been tuning cars for the last 30 years, and now it's venturing out to make its own hypercar called the Venom F5. We can't wait to see what the next 30 years hold for the company.