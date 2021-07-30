The base model now starts at $51,025.

Jeep is increasing the price of the 2021 Wrangler Unlimited 4xe plug-in hybrid. The entry-level Sahara grade now starts at $51,025 (plus a $1,495 destination charge). This is up from $49,805 before destination currently, making the PHEV model $1,220 more expensive. Cars Direct first reported this news and confirmed the revised numbers with Jeep.

The mid-tier Rubicon is now $54,725, rather than $53,505 currently. As with the entry-level model, this is a $1,220 increase.

The same increase takes the 4xe High Altitude to $56,600.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a pair of electric motors. The powertrain makes a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery provides 21 miles of range.

The Wrangler 4xe has proved quite popular already. Stellantis claims that it's the best-selling PHEV vehicle in the US in the second quarter of 2021. Although, the company didn't release exactly how many were sold in that period.

In April, the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid was the second fastest-selling vehicle in the US with an average of 10.5 days on the lot. The average transaction price was $57,161. The only vehicle that beat it was the Chevrolet Corvette that lasted just 9.2 days before finding a buyer.

The Wrangler won't be the only PHEV in the Jeep lineup for much longer. During the Stellantis EV Day presentation, the division said it would have a 4xe variant in every SUV segment the company occupies by 2025

The first of the new PHEVs is likely to be the Grand Cherokee 4xe. A plug-in hybrid version of the Gladiator pickup is already confirmed, too. 

