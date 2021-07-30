Ford will expand its lineup over the next year with two new trucks – the compact Maverick and the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Both debuted this year, though the Maverick will arrive first, set to go on sale this fall. But before either hit showroom floors, Ford could have a backlog of orders to fill. The two trucks have so far amassed more than 200,000 reservations, Ford revealed this week during its Q2 2021 earnings call.

Of the 200,000, the Maverick makes up about 80,000, while the Lightning has over 120,000 reservations so far. Now, reservations aren’t orders, and not all reservations are equal. People had to plunk down $100 to reserve the Lightning while Ford required no deposit to call dibs on a Maverick. Either way, though, Ford must be quite happy with so many people showing interest in the two vehicles. The Maverick has more than doubled its reservations since its debut in June, while the Lightning has added 100,000.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

The Ford Maverick is set to become the brand’s entry-level offering, and it’s offering quite the compelling package that comes well-equipped at around the $30,000 price point. Enhancing its attractiveness is the truck’s standard 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that returns 40 miles per gallon in the city. We’ll see it arrive later this year, and we hope it doesn’t run into any issues that delay it like the hotly anticipated Bronco.

The F-150 Lightning is a bold step for the iconic model, though one that won’t be short of competitors when it goes on sale next spring. However, Ford has shown off a product that should please longtime truck enthusiasts, F-150 fans, and EV aficionados – seventy-five percent of Lightning reservation holders are new to Ford. The Lightning starts at around $40,000, though prices can reach over $90,000. The addition of the Maverick and Lightning allow Ford to give customers an even wider selection of trucks to choose from when they are more popular than ever. When’s the last time 200,000 reserved to order a pickup truck?