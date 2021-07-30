Positioned between the Trax and Equinox, the Trailblazer is currently one of Chevrolet’s best-selling nameplates. It was actually one of the fastest-selling models on the US market last summer and it’s probably safe to assume its starting price of just below $20,000 had a very important role. However, for the 2022 model year, you will no longer be able to buy a brand new Trailblazer for under 20 grand.

CarsDirect has obtained information about the new model year of the subcompact crossover and the publication reports the base Trailblazer L has been discontinued. This means the most affordable Trailblazer will cost $22,795 with destination for 2022. Previously, the L trim level was priced at $19,000 before destination.

Not much else has changed for the 2022 model year, aside from a few new exterior colors and the addition of a heated steering wheel for the more expensive trim levels, CarsDirect reports. Also available will be a trailering package and optional rock rack cross rails.

It may be a little disappointing to see there won’t be a sub-$20,000 Trailblazer available from now on but the truth is it wasn’t a popular choice anyway. It was often excluded from Chevrolet’s incentives and the more expensive trims were generally better deals in terms of standard equipment for the money. It may sound surprising but we see the discontinuation of the base trim as a positive move.

For the 2022 model year, the Trailblazer will be available in LT, Activ, and RS grades, with the LT now being the entry-level model. It comes with a 1.2-liter turbo engine and standard goodies such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto two-device Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi hotspot.