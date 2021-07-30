After the Hyundai Elantra N leaked earlier this month, the performance sedan made its official online debut later that same day. It arrived as a potent machine with a powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be available in the United States soon. Before the order books open, the Elantra N will make its public debut at the New York Auto Show next month.

The South Korean manufacturer confirmed the sports sedan will be shown on August 19 at 12:45 PM Eastern Time. Unfortunately, pricing and delivery information is still not available, though the public appearance of the model scheduled for next month probably indicates we won’t have to wait long until it arrives at Hyundai’s dealerships in the United States.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N

12 Photos

As a reminder, the Elantra N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. As standard, the power is routed to the wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while optionally available is an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Hyundai promises the sprint from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) takes just 5.3 seconds.

If you are worried that’s a lot of power for just the two front wheels to handle, the automaker has also equipped the Elantra N with an electronic limited-slip differential. Stopping power comes from 14.1-inch front rotors with upgraded brake pads hiding behind 245/35ZR 19 Michelin Pilot 4S tires. Last but not least, the car also comes with the Variable Exhaust Valve System which adds angry exhaust pops.

More about the Elantra N’s standard and optional equipment should be announced next month during the model’s debut in New York. Hopefully, we will also learn its starting price very soon.