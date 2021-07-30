The Land Cruiser has been getting a lot of attention lately, mainly because Toyota recently launched the all-new 300 Series internationally and phased out the model altogether in the United States. It might come as a surprise to some, but the 70 Series is still going strong, despite being originally launched way back in 1984. Not only that, but it's getting an update next year in Australia where it remains quite popular.

Available as a pickup truck in single cab and double cab flavors alongside the five-door Wagon and two-door Troop Carrier body styles, the LC70 will receive hardware improvements within the next 12 months. Australian magazine Motoring has learned from local Toyota representatives the reputable off-roader will get a safety upgrade as well as an increased payload capacity.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series has been updated throughout the course of its 37-year life cycle, with the most recent update being last year when the Aussie version received a 6.1-inch touchscreen and dual USB ports among other changes. Going back in time, 2016 saw the launch of a cleaner diesel engine to meet tougher emissions regulations, along with a traction control system, side curtain airbags, and various electronic aids for the driver.

It's currently available in Australia with the trusty 4.5-liter turbodiesel V8 engine producing 202 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. The diesel punch is delivered to the four-wheel-drive system via a five-speed manual transmission. Motoring notes it's unlikely the 2022 update will come along with the twin-turbo V6 diesel introduced in the Land Cruiser 300 Series where it makes 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) sent to the wheels through a ten-speed automatic.

Also available in the Middle East (where the FJ Cruiser is still on sale), the LC70 will likely stick around for at least a few more years seeing as how the automaker is investing money in an updated version. Toyota has been thinking about developing a direct replacement since 2013, but it looks like it's prioritizing continuous developments of the venerable Series 70. The same thing happened with its predecessor as the 40 Series was sold between 1960 and 2001.

It's unclear when the revised version will be launched, but Toyota told Motoring:

"As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we have plans to continue to update the specifications of this model in the next major update, the details of which will be revealed in due course."