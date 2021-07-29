Last year, Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) unveiled a wild off-roader built by Prodrive with considerable input from legendary designer Ian Callum. Called the Hunter, its purpose was to conquer the gruelling Dakar Rally but it didn't quite meet expectations. With updated T1+ regulations now in place for the T1 class, Prodrive plugged in some upgrades to create the Hunter T1+ seen here.

The biggest change from the previous version – figuratively and literally – is the switch to 17-inch wheels bearing 37-inch tires. The old Hunter rode on 16-inch wheels with 32-inch tires, and that proved to be something of a liability for BRX in the 2021 rally. Despite having rally legend Sebastian Loeb behind the wheel, several tire punctures and a broken suspension arm led to a DNF for the event. A second BRX Hunter driven by Nani Roma managed to capture a fifth-place finish.

With larger tires comes more suspension travel. The Hunter T1+ gains 70 millimeters (2.75 inches) of travel, going from 280 mm to 350 mm total. To handle the extra strain, Prodrive installs new driveshafts and differentials, and naturally, the body is modified to fit it all. Callum was called in for all kinds of tweaks that required changes to approximately half the Hunter's body panels. It's now a bit wider in addition to being a bit taller, but it still carries the distinctive, aggressive appearance that brought so much attention to the original when it debuted.

"We are very pleased the organizers have addressed the disparity in regulations between the buggies and the four wheel drive T1 cars, where larger tires had an advantage over rough terrain," said BRX Team Principal Gus Beteli. "We've learnt a huge amount on our debut this year and have put all this learning into improving the car and believe our new Hunter T1+ is a significant step forward."

Loeb and Roma will return as drivers in the Hunter T1+ for the 2022 Dakar Rally in January 2022.