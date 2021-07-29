High-horsepower pickup trucks are all the rage these days, and there are plenty of tuners ready to step up for folks with cash to spare. We're used to seeing modified trucks from Hennessey taking on all sorts of competition, but this time around the tuning company is Callaway. There's a hotter Chevrolet Silverado in their inventory called the SC602, and you can probably guess what that number means.

This recent video from Callaway sees its modified truck take on the reigning stock pickup champion, the Ram TRX. While a stock-versus-modified challenge seems completely stacked against the Ram, the stats for each rig are worth mentioning because it's not as lopsided as one might think. Yes, the Callaway Silverado generates 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) from its 6.2-liter V8 thanks to a supercharger and numerous other upgrades. But that's still 100 hp (75 kW) less than the 702-hp (523-kW) Ram offers in bone-stock trim. So really, the Chevy actually has the disadvantage here.

Or does it?

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 shop now

According to the video, the Silverado weighs in at a hefty 5,820 pounds, but take a seat for this next one. The Ram TRX is listed with a test weight of 7,080 pounds. That's significantly heavier than Ram's published curb weight just under 6,400 pounds, so unless the TRX is being driven by a grizzly bear that recently devoured a river full of fish, we're forced to ask a question. Where is all the extra weight coming from?

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado

12 Photos

In any case, it's enough to level the playing field rather dramatically. Two drag races are held, one from a roll and another from a stop, and the action is pretty darned close. Callaway then measures times for sprints to 60 mph and 100 mph, and again, it's surprisingly close. Of course, a company would never post a video of its product losing, and with Callaway being the source of this action, the tuned Silverado winning at least some of the contests is a foregone conclusion.

Does it win them all? We'll say this much – despite a claimed 3.5-ton vehicle test weight, the Ram TRX gets off the line with physics-defying speed.