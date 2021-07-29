Crossovers and SUVs continue to draw consumers, but there are options for those wanting something compact yet off-road capable. You just have to look at the used market. On Bring A Trailer is a modified 2007 BMW Z4 M Coupe that underwent a Safari-spec makeover that goes beyond just adding a raised suspension and chunkier tires.

The Z4 M Coupe Safari’s most stunning feature isn’t its increased off-road performance. Instead, it’s the custom rear hatch that houses two exposed spare tires that stick out, which really adds to the Safari-like styling. But it’s just one of several changes made to the BMW. The owner also modified the bumpers and fenders to accommodate the larger 235/65 Toyo Open Country A/T tires, which wrap around Black Rhino 17-inch wheels. Another addition to the coupe’s off-road arsenal is an aftermarket skid plate to protect the hardware.

Gallery: 2007 BMW Z4 M Coupe Safari-Spec For Sale

11 Photos

Under the hood is BMW’s 3.2-liter S54 inline-six engine that’s rated at 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Inside is a black leather interior that sports a multi-function three-spoke steering wheel, navigation, and automatic climate control. It’s stock, unlike the off-road-ready exterior.

Other modifications include four Baja Design off-road lights on the front and a 40-inch (101-centimeter) LED light bar from Aurora mounted to the black custom roof rack. It’s hard to tell in the photos, but the rear sports a carbon-fiber lip spoiler, too.

The car is currently for sale on BaT with no reserve; however, the current bid sits at $15,000, and there are still six days left until the auction ends. The car shows 150,000 miles on the odometer, with the seller, who bought the car last year, adding about 250. The CarFax does show it was in an accident in February of 2009.