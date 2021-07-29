The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will be a limited run of 220 specially equipped SUVs for the United States. They'll go on sale in August at a price of $90,000.

The 2022 Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE is the starting point to the Trophy Edition. On the outside, they receive a wrap in a mix of black and yellow that takes inspiration Defender Works V8 Trophy. This includes the old-school Land Rover logo on the doors.

For off-road work, the Trophy Edition gets a front skid plate, roof rack with deployable ladder, mud flaps, and an integrated air compressor. It comes prepped for a winch, although adding the actual winch is an extra option. Inside, there are rubber mats in the rear cargo area.

These SUVs come standard with the Extended Black Exterior Pack that adds lots of dark trim to the body. They also get the normally optional air suspension, cold climate pack, off-road pack, advanced off-road capability pack, rearview mirror camera system, and tow hitch.

Buyers will also get to participate in a one-day, off-road Trophy Competition event at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The top team there will get to compete at a similar outting at the Eastnor Castle in the United Kingdom in early 2022.

Land Rover is rapidly expanding the Defender lineup. The company already confirms that the three-row 130 model goes on sale next year for customers who like the rugged model but need more space in the cabin

There are also rumors of two hardcore versions of the Defender. One of them would be an SVR model with over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) on tap from a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8. In addition, Bowler is allegedly preparing an ultra-rugged version specifically for being capable off-road.