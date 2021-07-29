The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is a limited-run model that takes inspiration from the finishes on the EXP 100 GT concept. The company says that the material choices show that luxury can still be sustainable.

The focus on sustainability includes tweed upholstery that comes fully from British-sourced wool. As an option, there are lambswool rugs for the floor.

The 0.1-millimeter thick Koa wood veneers in the cabin are open pore and use 90 percent less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, and this method provides a more natural look.

There is still leather in the cabin, but Bentley says that it is sustainably sourced. Customers can choose from the colors Autumn, Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel, Burnt Oak, and Linen. The embroidery in the cabin uses thread that shifts color across the width of each seat. The headliner is also leather

The outside of the Odyssean Edition has accents in the color Pale Brodgar, which is a golden bronze shade. It covers the bumpers, lam surrounds, the sides of the lower body, and the 21-inch wheels.

Power comes from a hybrid-assisted 2.9-liter V6 that makes 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). This gets the big sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph).

The hybrid powertrain includes a 14.1-kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack. It can cover 25 miles (40 kilometers) on electric power, according to the European WLTP cycle. The sedan's total range is 435 miles (700 kilometers)

Bentley also loads the Odyssean Edition with equipment. It gets the Touring Specification with driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, night vision, and a head-up display. LED welcome lamps project the brand's wing logo.

Bentley isn't disclosing the price for Odyssean Edition or saying how many of them the company intends to produce.