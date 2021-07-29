Combustion or electric power - this is the question many customers are asking these days prior to buying their next car. We are not here to judge and take sides, and all we can say is that everything depends on the application of the vehicle. Of course, you need to consider many factors, and to ease your decision, we have a new informative (and mostly entertaining) video to share with you.

It comes from the folks over at Carwow who decided to compare the two fastest Audi cars currently in production in a direct drag race. As you’ve probably already guessed, we have one combustion-powered car and one battery electric model. Which one is quicker off the line? Let’s see the numbers first.

On the right is the RS E-Tron GT with its two electric motors and a combined output of 646 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the heavier of the two contenders at 5,174 pounds (2,347 kilograms) but is that enough for its gasoline-powered model to grab the victory?

The Audi R8 (in pre-facelift Performance version) with its 5.2-liter V10 is happy to deliver 620 hp (462 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque. These figures are lower than what its electric opponent has but the R8’s weight is significantly lower too at 3,615 lbs (1,640 kg). So, with all the numbers out, which do you think will win the quarter-mile drag race?

There are three standing-start drag races in the video at the top of this page. All three were won by the same car, though in the final run the gap was minimal at just 0.1 seconds. Which one is the winner? ICE or EV? Watch the video to find out.