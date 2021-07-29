While the vast majority of trucks sold in Europe are powered by diesel engines, it's the exact opposite situation in the United States. Toyota, which sells a grand total of zero diesel-fueled vehicles in the United States, has released an educational video on its YouTube channel about how diesel engines work. This begs the question: Why?

It's worth pointing out the video was released on July 26, so only a day before the latest round of 2022 Tundra teasers. People on YouTube and Reddit are claiming this is no coincidence (or just bad timing) and the next generation of Toyota's fullsize truck will be getting a diesel engine. However, that's a bit of a stretch seeing as how the Japanese automaker is channeling its efforts towards electrification.

As a matter of fact, Motor Trend has discovered a "Hybrid Max" trademark, and with Toyota already teasing a new i-Force Max engine for the next Tundra, it could mean the large truck will be electrified at some point. If that's the case, it is believed the hybrid powertrain will be based around a twin-turbo V6, presumably the 3.5-liter unit from the revamped Land Cruiser where it makes 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

But what if – hypothetically speaking – the Tundra will actually get a diesel engine? The most logical candidate would have to be a new twin-turbo 3.3-liter unit already available in the latest Land Cruiser. Carrying the "F33A-FTV" codename, the V6 diesel develops 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) channeled to both axles through a ten-speed automatic transmission, which is also installed in the gas Land Cruiser.

2022 Toyota Tundra teaser

We wouldn't get too excited just yet, but we have to admit it does seem a bit strange that Toyota decided to release the video on the same very same week it previewed the 2022 Tundra. Then again, the new truck has been teased extensively in recent weeks, so it's not that big of a coincidence.

It's unclear when exactly the Ford F-150 rival will be unveiled, although the latest teaser depicted a smartphone showing the 9:19 time. Perhaps that was hinting at a September 19 reveal?