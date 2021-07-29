About a year ago, Aston Martin posted serious financial losses for the first half of 2020. That wasn’t a surprise given the global pandemic situation at the time, and we are happy to report the British exotic car maker is slowly recovering from the crisis. The sales report of the brand for the first six months of 2021 show sales increased by 224 percent and a single model contributed for more than half of those sales.

With a total of 2,901 deliveries during the first half of this year, Aston Martin is up 2,006 sales over the same period in 2020. The revenue of the company increased from £146 million to £498.8 million, or 242 percent more. As a result, pretax loss fell from £227 million last year to $91 million from January to the end of June this year.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition By Q

Aston Martin happily explains more than 1,500 DBX examples have been delivered in H1 of 2021 representing more than half of the marque’s overall sales. As a reminder, the luxury performance SUV entered production in July last year and it’s already proving to be Aston’s absolute bestseller.

"The demand we see for our products, the new product pipeline and the quality of the team we have in place to execute, gives me great confidence in our continued success," Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin chairman, commented in an official statement, quoted by Automotive News. “Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth.”

The two new products Stroll is referring to are the recently launched Valhalla and the Valkyrie hypercar. The latter could turn out to be a trouble for the brand, though with a starting price of more than £600,000, it should quickly pay off.