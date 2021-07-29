Earlier this month, Apocalypse Manufacturing unveiled its 6x6 version of the Ram 1500 TRX which has one more axle and two more wheels than the standard truck. The Warlord, as it is called, is a super capable three-axle pickup with 37-inch mud-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels. Not sure it’s worth the starting price of $250,000 yet? We now have video proof of its off-road prowess.

The Fort Lauderdale-based company has just released a promotional clip with the Warlord which shows some of the truck’s features. We get to see the 6x6 truck in action drifting and doing donuts on dusty terrain. Some interesting details can be seen from the video, including the “WAR” badge on the tailgate made of the original “RAM” lettering.

We also get to hear the V8 under the hood which is in its original factory form. The 6.2-liter engine delivers 702 horsepower (534 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic. As you can see from the video, that’s more than enough to power all six wheels of the Warlord, though the 4.3 miles per gallon average fuel consumption visible from the instrument cluster is surely not a pleasant figure.

If you like what you see, the very first example of the Warlord - likely the one featured in the video - is currently for sale and our friends at duPont Registry can get you through the buying process. Alternatively, you can place a new order with Apocalypse Manufacturing, which also offers additional equipment at an extra cost. For example, a set of 40-inch tires is $2,200, while a thermal night vision costs another $5,200.