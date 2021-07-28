Who doesn't love a crazy, automotive-themed fish-out-of-water story? Truth be told, an off-road Lamborghini isn't really that crazy. Lest we forget, Lamborghini began life as a tractor company, and who can forget the V12-powered LM002? These days we also have the Urus, though it's not exactly a hardcore machine for conquering deserts. For that job, we turn to the ... Lamborghini Huracan? Well, sort of anyway.

Technically speaking, the vehicle featured in this video is a Lamborghini Huracan. It has a Lamborghini VIN and it is a Huracan chassis complete with scissor doors. You won't find an Italian V10 under the engine cover – in fact you won't even find the cover. An LS V8 is connected to a Lamborghini gearbox driving the rear wheels, and if that combination sounds familiar, it should. B is for Build resurrected a burnt Huracan destined for the scrap heap and created an amazing LS-powered Lambo that wowed attendees at the 2019 SEMA Show. You probably see where this is going.

Yes, B is for Build resurrected another Huracan only this time, the theme is a bit more apocalyptic. The YouTube builder got this stripped Huracan chassis for free late in 2020 with a singular mission in mind: build a wild desert racer to compete in the 2021 Mint 400. For those unaware, this is a decades-old off-road race held near Las Vegas, and as far as anyone knows, a Lamborghini has never participated.

It looks like that will soon change. The video at the top of the article shows the wild Huracan – officially called the Jumpacan – embarking on high-speed tests in the very desert where the race will be held late this year. It looks perfectly at home turning large, lazy donuts in the sand, and over a smaller jump at least, the Jumpacan lives up to its name. Tackling a larger jump didn't set quite as well, but hey, it's a freaking Huracan. Going over parking lot speed bumps is usually a struggle, and it's not like there's an established aftermarket for off-road Huracan upgrades.

Usually held in March, the 2021 Mint 400 was rescheduled to December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That should be plenty of time to get the Jumpacan dialed in, and we can't wait to see it flying high.