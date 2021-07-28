The BMW M5 CS and Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye both offer seating for four adults and enough performance in a straight line to embarrass supercars from just a few years ago. Throttle House has access to both of them, so naturally, some drag races need to happen.

As a refresher, the M5 CS has 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and an eight-speed automatic. The rear-biased all-wheel-drive system provides plenty of traction. The official specs say the sedan hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.4 seconds. The electronically limited top speed is 190 mph (306 kph).

BMW uses carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for the hood, front splitter, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. This helps shed 154 pounds (70 kilograms). The CS will only be available for the 2022 model year, and it'll cost $142,000 plus a destination charge of $995.

In comparison, the Charger Hellcat Redeye has a supercharged 6.2-Liter V8 offering 797 hp (594 kW) and 707 pound-feet (959 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes the power to the rear wheels. The Redeye hits 60 mph in around 3.6 seconds and can do the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds. Dodge claims the top speed is 203 mph (327 kph).

The 2021 Charger Redeye retails for $78,595 (plus a $1,495 destination charge).

With the numbers out of the way, let's get to the racing. The BMW is significantly down on power, but even the factory specs say that it's 0.7 seconds quicker to 60 mph. This is likely down to the all-wheel-drive tech.

In the first race, the M5 CS rockets away off the line, and the Charger Hellcat Redeye absolutely can't keep up. There's a massive gap between them at the finish.

For the second race, the M5 CS is in rear-drive mode. This evens the playing field slightly but not much. The BMW still claims victory, though.

Finally, there's a race from a roll. Guess what? The M5 wins for the third time.

Stay for the rest of the video to find out how these sedans perform on the track. The BMW turns out to be surprisingly tossable, despite its size. The Dodge feels heavy, but the power makes for easy sliding.