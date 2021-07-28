The Ford Expedition will possibly be the next product from the Blue Oval to get an ST performance. These spy shots catch one in light camouflage testing on the road.

The ST model wears a revised front fascia with a hexagonal mesh pattern in the grille. The company also adds skinny, vertical openings to the corners of the lower section.

Gallery: Ford Expedition ST Spy Shots

13 Photos

The SUV rides on black, six-spoke wheels. According to our spies, they measure 22 inches. Red calipers are visible behind them.

Powertrain specs are a complete mystery at this point. Other ST models receive a power boost, though, and there's no reason to expect this one would be any different. The current Expedition is available with up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) from a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6.

In the Lincoln Navigator, the 3.5-liter mill is available with up to 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm). It would be an easy upgrade for Ford to install this tune into the Expedition ST.

Suspension tweaks are also likely. Inside, expect small revisions to the trim and seats.

There's no info yet about when the Expedition ST might debut or even whether Ford intends to use the sporty moniker on the vehicle because it could call this something else. The lack of camouflage suggests the automaker doesn't mind people seeing the machine, and this might hint that the official unveiling could be relatively soon.

If you'd rather go off-road than have extra performance on the street, then Ford is also prepping a more rugged Expedition that is expected to go by the name Timberline. It gains a skid plate, raised suspension, front tow hooks, and some other small styling tweaks.