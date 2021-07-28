At this point, the Porsche 911 Sport Classic is far from a secret anymore. Spy shots over the last few months have caught the coupe time and time again out testing, and a new batch of photos show that the car is back at the Nurburgring, completing even more workouts. The black test vehicle is exposed and devoid of most camouflage, though it’s hard to hide the trim’s standout styling features.

The Sport Classic sticks out thanks to its ducktail spoiler, center-locking Fuchs-style wheels, and double-bubble roof. The camouflage-less car shows off a front and rear bumper that looks like they were borrowed straight from the Turbo S. Another design feature that will differentiate it from the rest of the 911 lineup is the body creases in the hood. They’re narrower than on other models, matching the styling lines of the double-bubble roof. The stying package gives the car a retro aesthetic.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Photos

18 Photos

Powertrain details remain a mystery, though it’s not like Porsche doesn’t have a selection choose from. One rumor suggested that the automaker may slip the engine offered in the recently unveiled Porsche 911 GTS. That car has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. However, Porsche could use the tune from the Carrera S that’s a bit down on power, making 443 hp (330 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque.

We know that Porsche will produce the Sport Classic in limited quantities, though we don’t know how limited. Porsche has been quite quiet about this model, and we don’t know when it’ll debut. However, it should break cover in early 2022 at the latest. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw its debut before the end of this year, either, giving Porsche fans yet another choice.