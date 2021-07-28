If you were worried about the radiator grilles of the BMW X5 and the way they will evolve with the refreshed version of the model, then fear not. New spy photos with the flagship X5 M show the performance SUV will indeed receive some tweaks to its front fascia, though the kidney grilles will most likely retain their size and shape almost unchanged.

Spied undergoing hot weather tests somewhere in Europe, the facelifted X5 M wears camouflage foil covering the front end and it appears to be hiding a redesigned bumper with reshaped air intakes. More importantly, both the upper and lower grilles could be tweaked to fit the new bumper design. Last but not least, the headlights could be replaced as the clusters seen on this prototype are just provisional units.

Gallery: BMW X5 M facelift new spy photos

13 Photos

At the back, the changes seem to be very small. All we can see for now is the unfinished rear diffuser which is missing parts of its lower section. Our spy photographers also told us there might be a new design for the taillights, though that’s not visible from this trial car.

More significant changes are planned for the interior. The previous spy photos showed signs of a large screen, which appeared similar to the one used in the BMW iX. If this indeed turns out to be true, there could be a curved display stretching wide, a design that could be adopted by several other new BMW models as well.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, we are 99.99 percent sure there won’t be a new engine under the hood where the 4.4-liter twin-turbo could be massaged to deliver a few more horsepower. Depending on the market, new emission-cutting technologies could also be applied.