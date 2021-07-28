You might have heard of Misha Charoudin from his personal YouTube channel mainly focused on the Nürburgring. If not, you might've seen him on Audi's YT where he hosts the "What's up, Audi?" series about a variety of topics related to the Four Rings. He is also involved in several livestreams the German luxury brand is doing about some of its most successful race cars.

He got an RS6 Avant press car from Audi for two weeks to generate buzz around the super wagon, but it has been a bittersweet experience. It started off as you would expect, by doing some quick runs on the Nordschleife to show what the wagon is capable of, especially on a wet track thanks to its Quattro system. However, the next days were dramatically different.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS6 Avant

73 Photos

With the Nürburgring suddenly becoming a relief headquarters for flood-ravaged Germany, Misha decided to use the RS6 and provide support to those living in the affected areas. During those two weeks, the YouTuber says the wagon was used to "haul dozens of volunteers, necessary supplies and equipment."

He admits he took the press car through some "extreme environments" that involved a bit of off-road driving, but nothing too serious. The RS6 was parked outside of the affected areas to avoid the risk of blocking emergency vehicles from reaching their destinations as soon as possible. The most recent videos on Misha's YouTube channel show how he took a hands-on approach in what was a state of emergency as declared by some of the regional authorities.

Surprisingly, in an e-mail sent to Misha, Audi wasn't exactly thrilled with how the press car was used during those two weeks. Some would argue this was an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the RS6's impressive versatility instead of just showing the supercar-like performance many of the videos out there about the wagon focus on.

"This was not the purpose of the test car. We sincerely hope that the car will come back in flawless condition" – said the e-mail from Audi. Towards the end of the video, Misha apologizes "for using it as not intended. I promise to be more careful with the future cars from the Audi test fleet."

It is worth noting Audi has called upon its employees to donate money as part of a fundraising campaign to help the victims of the flooding in Germany. In addition, the automaker has vowed to increase the donations made by its staff to a six-figure amount once the fundraising campaign ends on September 10.

Is Audi in the wrong here? Let us know in the comments below.