The fight for superiority between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco will be decided on the off-road course. But the Bronco’s off-road performance is but one attribute many will be measuring against the Wrangler in the coming months. Neither is built to dominate the drag strip, for example, but that hasn’t stopped TFLcar from drag racing the two in its latest YouTube video.

The crew has the electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe facing off against a Ford Bronco equipped with the Sasquatch package, which includes beefy 35-inch tires. Powering the Wrangler is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor and a 17-kilowatt-hour battery. The whole setup delivers 375 horsepower. The Bronco makes less, with Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 producing 330 horsepower; however, the Bronco is about 330 pounds (kilograms) lighter than its Jeep competitor.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First Drive

88 Photos

Also on hand is a Toyota FJ Cruiser packing Toyota’s 260-horsepower V6. The first run in the video – a warmup race – actually sees the Bronco barely beat the Toyota, which turns out to be a bit prophetic. The second race has the Bronco facing off against the Wrangler, but it’s barely a fair fight. The two are fairly even at the start, though the Wrangler hits its power band and takes off, leaving the Bronco behind. The Jeep crosses the finish line several car lengths ahead of the Ford.

A video Motor1.com covered earlier this week saw the Bronco equipped with the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four lose twice to the Wrangler with the Jeep’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. However, the Bronco wasn’t designed to go drag racing. Ford engineered it to dominate in places where few other vehicles are capable of going. Those wanting more power in their Bronco may have to wait for the Bronco Raptor that Ford is developing. It’s not clear if it’ll get an upgraded powertrain, but the Raptor name indicates there could be more power hiding under the hood.