Airstream is partnering with the mall staple Pottery Barn to create a special edition travel trailer that combines both of their styling tastes. The Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer is now available for $145,500.

The Pottery Barn special edition starts as a 28-foot-long Airstream trailer that looks like any other example on the outside. The upgrades are on the inside where the cabin gets styling by Pottery Barn.

Gallery: Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer

25 Photos

For example, there's a custom sofa with a hidden airline-style table in the arm. The design of this sitting area comes straight from Pottery Barn’s Big Sur Collection. The window coverings are oatmeal-colored linen in the furnishing company's Emery Curtain fabric.

The kitchen gets a solid oak wood dinette table and a solid walnut cutting board sink cover. There's also a matte black faucet and stainless-steel flat apron sink.

The bathroom has matching touches, like a matte-black finish for the faucet. Pottery Barn also adds a round vessel sink and wall sconces.

Buyers can select a twin- or queen-sized bed with custom storage underneath. Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen covers the sleeping area. There's beadboard wood paneling on the walls. Overhead lockers provide another spot to stow your stuff.

When it's time to stop and relax, the Pottery Barn includes a 16-piece dinnerware set, a folding table and chair set, and a doormat. There's also a hanging table that attaches to the window to add another spot to put food or drinks.

If you're in the market for an Airstream and want something that comes fully furnished, complete with dinnerware and a few special finishes, then the Pottery Barn edition could be an attractive offering.